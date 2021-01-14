North Sioux City, SD declares snow emergency starting at midnight

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Due to the impending weather, city officials have issued a snow emergency for North Sioux City, South Dakota.

The snow emergency goes into effect at midnight and goes until Friday, Jan. 15, until 6 p.m.

The city is asking residents to remove their vehicles from the streets to allow for proper plowing to happen. Vehicles left on the streets during this snow emergency may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Parking on the street may begin prior to 6 p.m. Friday only if the snow has stopped and the street has been completely cleared of snow.