Pakistani military says Indian fire kills soldier in Kashmir

8:00 am National news from the Associated Press

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says Indian troops have opened fire across the border in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing a soldier. A statement from the military says Pakistani troops returned fire on Thursday in response to India’s unprovoked violation of the 2003 cease-fire agreement in Kashmir. There was no immediate comment from New Delhi but the the two sides routinely accuse each other of unprovoked attacks in Kashmir, which is a split between them and claimed by both in its entirety. Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from British rule in 1947.

Associated Press

