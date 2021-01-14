Reform Party leader tasked to form Estonia’s new government

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s president has tasked the leader of the main opposition party to form a new government in the Baltic country a day after Prime Minister Juri Ratas stepped down in the wake of a corruption scandal in the ruling Center Party. Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas has 14 days to put together a new Cabinet. President Kersti Kaljulaid made the statement on Thursday. The center-right Reform Party emerged as the winner of the 2019 general election. The Estonian head of state urged Kallas to move rapidly as the new government needs to immediately start tackling the country’s worsening COVID-19 situation and the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic.