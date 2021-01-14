Tunisia marks revolution’s 10th anniversary in lockdown

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia is commemorating the 10th anniversary since the flight into exile of its iron-fisted leader. A popular revolt pushed , Zine El Abidine Ben Ali from power and foreshadowed the region’s so-called Arab Spring. But there were no festive celebrations in Tunisia marking the revolution on Thursday. The North African nation’s government ordered a four-day coronavirus lockdown that banned demonstrations. Some citizens questioned the timing of the lockdown. Ben Ali ruled for 23 years over a system that instilled fear in many Tunisians. He fled to Saudi Arabia on Jan. 14, 2011, amid a snowballing rebellion marked by violence, rampant pillaging and incessant calls to “get out.” He died in exile in 2019.