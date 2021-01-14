Iran tests missiles under apparent watch of US nuclear sub

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — State media says Iran has fired cruise missiles as part of a naval drill in the Gulf of Oman. The drill was under surveillance of what appeared to be a U.S. nuclear submarine dispatched to the region amid heightened tensions. The U.S. Navy did not comment, but Iran’s navy released footage of an unidentified boat that resembled an Ohio-class guided-missile submarine, the USS Georgia. In a rare announcement last month, the U.S. Navy said the submarine had been sent to the Persian Gulf in a show of military might. Thursday’s exercise takes place amid heightened tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.