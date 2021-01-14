Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Monticello 66, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 45
North Scott, Eldridge 48, Davenport, West 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
AGWSR, Ackley vs. North Tama, Traer, ppd.
Algona vs. Spencer, ccd.
Bishop Garrigan vs. PAC-LM, ppd.
Carlisle vs. Boone, ppd. to Jan 14th.
Central Elkader vs. Midland, Wyoming, ppd.
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, ccd.
Denison-Schleswig vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ccd.
Des Moines, Hoover vs. Marshalltown, ppd.
East Sac County vs. Cherokee, Washington, ppd.
Emmetsburg vs. South O’Brien, Paullina, ppd.
Lawton-Bronson vs. Wakefield, Neb., ppd.
Lone Tree vs. Winfield-Mount Union, ppd.
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Nevada vs. Newton, ppd.
North Iowa, Buffalo Center vs. Saint Ansgar, ppd.
South Hamilton, Jewell vs. Saydel, ppd.
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center vs. Melcher-Dallas, ppd.
Spirit Lake vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ccd.
West Lyon, Inwood vs. Harris-Lake Park, ccd.
Woodward-Granger vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Centerville 70, Seymour 17
Central Clinton, DeWitt 61, Maquoketa 39
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 39, Monticello 24
Moravia 45, Wayne, Corydon 30
New London 50, WACO, Wayland 47
Stanton 54, Southwest Valley 22
Whiting 60, Heartland Christian 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alcester-Hudson, S.D. vs. Akron-Westfield, ppd.
Algona vs. Spencer, ppd.
Central Elkader vs. Midland, Wyoming, ppd.
Denison-Schleswig vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ppd.
Des Moines, Hoover vs. Marshalltown, ppd.
East Sac County vs. Cherokee, Washington, ppd.
Emmetsburg vs. South O’Brien, Paullina, ppd.
Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Newell-Fonda, ppd. to Jan 30th.
Lawton-Bronson vs. Wakefield, Neb., ppd.
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Springville vs. Clarksville, ppd.
Storm Lake vs. Alta-Aurelia, ppd.
Unity Christian vs. Western Christian, ppd. to Jan 18th.
West Lyon, Inwood vs. Harris-Lake Park, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/