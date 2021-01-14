Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:49 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chamberlain 62, Potter County 46

Groton Area 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 52

Lyman 65, Colome 30

Platte-Geddes 60, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 36

Sully Buttes 73, Miller 49

Wall 52, Moorcroft, Wyo. 39

West River Tournament=

First Round=

Faith 60, New Underwood 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hanson vs. Parker, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burke 51, Colome 47

Hill City 57, Lead-Deadwood 20

Kimball/White Lake 52, Gregory 42

Mitchell 46, Pierre 36

Parkston 55, Wagner 40

Sioux Falls Christian 50, Tea Area 49

Winner 67, Corsica/Stickney 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alcester-Hudson vs. Akron-Westfield, Iowa, ppd.

Hanson vs. Parker, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

