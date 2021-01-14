Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chamberlain 62, Potter County 46
Groton Area 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 52
Lyman 65, Colome 30
Platte-Geddes 60, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 36
Sully Buttes 73, Miller 49
Wall 52, Moorcroft, Wyo. 39
West River Tournament=
First Round=
Faith 60, New Underwood 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hanson vs. Parker, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burke 51, Colome 47
Hill City 57, Lead-Deadwood 20
Kimball/White Lake 52, Gregory 42
Mitchell 46, Pierre 36
Parkston 55, Wagner 40
Sioux Falls Christian 50, Tea Area 49
Winner 67, Corsica/Stickney 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alcester-Hudson vs. Akron-Westfield, Iowa, ppd.
Hanson vs. Parker, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/