Tintin comic book art breaks auction record at $3.1 million

PARIS (AP) — A Tintin drawing by the Belgian artist Herge has sold in Paris for 2.6 million euros ($3.1 million), breaking the record for the most expensive comic book art in history. The 1936 work in Chinese ink, gouache and watercolor was destined as a cover for “The Blue Lotus,” the fifth volume of the adventures of Tintin, a young reporter created by Herge. The work features a red dragon on a black background by the frightened character’s face. It never graced store shelves because it was deemed too expensive to reproduce on a wide scale, a victim of the artist’s craftsmanship.