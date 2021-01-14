Turkmenistan, Afghanistan open new infrastructure projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — The leaders of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan have launched three new infrastructure projects intended to boost ties between the two neighbors. Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the Turkmen-funded projects via video link on Thursday. They include a 19-mile railway link between Aqina and Andkhoy in northern Afghanistan, which is set to be eventually integrated into a prospective railway connecting Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan and linking them with China and Iran. Two other projects include an optics cable and a power line which is part of a prospective project envisaging power supplies from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan.