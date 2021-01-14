US ambassador to UN and Taiwan’s president meet virtually

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft has met virtually with Taiwan’s president after her trip was canceled. Craft said “The United States will always stand with Taiwan” and called the island a beacon of democracy. The meeting sparked criticism from Beijing. China considers Taiwan a renegade province and has stepped up threats to bring the island under its control. But the Trump administration has been willing to defy Beijing’s threats and promote Taiwan as an alternative to Chinese Communist Party authoritarianism. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo canceled Craft’s trip and his own overseas travel on Sunday to assist with the transition to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.