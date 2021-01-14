US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 2.79%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week in an indication that the long period of record-low rates could soon be over. Home loan rates touched new record lows last week. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan jumped to 2.79% this week from 2.65% last week. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans increased to 2.23% from 2.16%. Long-term bond yields, which can influence interest rates on mortgages, are climbing this month amid expectations of higher U.S. government spending on pandemic relief and an economic recovery as more people get vaccinated for COVID-19.