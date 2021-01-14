US rejects UN plea to reverse Yemen rebel terror designation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief and top officials are urging the United States to reverse its decision to declare Yemen’s Iran-backed rebels a terrorist group to prevent massive famine and widespread deaths in the conflict-torn Arab nation. But the Trump administration in its final days is standing by the decision. The U.S. deputy ambassador told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that the U.S. will take measures to reduce the impact of the decision on aid deliveries and commercial imports of food and medicine. But he said the U.S. believes the designation is the right move to spur political talks toward peace.