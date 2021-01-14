WHO says Africa to see 1st vaccine doses from COVAX in March

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A World Health Organization official says Africa in March should see the first COVID-19 vaccine doses from the global COVAX effort aimed at helping lower-income countries obtain the shots. This is the second major vaccine announcement this week for the African continent of 1.3 billion people as infections surge for a second time. The continent is now recording about 30,000 new virus cases per day overall compared to 18,000 during the first surge months ago. Africa’s top public health official says that “unfortunately, our deaths are increasing very rapidly” this time.