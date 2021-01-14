Years of white supremacy threats culminated in Capitol riots

CHICAGO (AP) — Both within and outside the walls of the U.S. Capitol, banners and symbols of white supremacy and anti-government extremism were on display as an insurrectionist mob swarmed the Capitol last week. But the hate-filled symbolism was not new: It was the culmination of a series of earlier displays of white supremacy during the Trump administration. As the riots gathered a number of extremist factions under one banner, many say it echoed the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right Rally” in Charlottesville, Virginia, which brought neo-Nazi, white supremacist and other extremist groups together. There are fears it could happen again in the days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.