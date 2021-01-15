AMBER alert for Breasia Terrell canceled, remains a missing persons case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- Just over six months after her disappearance, the AMBER alert for missing Davenport 11-year-old Breasia Terrell has been canceled.

According to the Des Moines Register, an official with the DCI said that the alert was canceled because of a time factor and not because there was any new information.

Terrell is still reported as a missing person on the FBI's website and there is an ongoing investigation. She was last seen on July 10, 2020.

The FBI is offering $10,000 for anyone with information that helps lead to her finding or an arrest.

Terrell was described as a 10-year-old African-American girl with braids and brown eyes. Her height is 4-foot-5 and she weighs 75 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, white shorts and white & pink flip flop sandals.

Police have named Henry Dinkins a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.