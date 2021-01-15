Amid cacophony since Capitol siege, key officer stays silent

Amid all the noise since a mob laid siege to the U.S. Capitol, an officer hailed as a hero has stayed silent. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman was alone before a crowd of rioters. He retreated upstairs and led them away from Senate chambers. Senators were still meeting at the time. Some believe he saved their lives. Goodman hasn’t publicly discussed his actions on Jan. 6, and he’s asked those who know him to help him maintain privacy. Public records show he’s an Army veteran who’s worked for the Capitol Police since at least mid-2009. A House bill introduced Thursday would give him the Congressional Gold Medal.