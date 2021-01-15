Governors complain over pace of COVID-19 vaccine shipments

Uncertainty over the pace of federal COVID-19 vaccine allotments is triggering anger and confusion in some states. Governors and other officials are worried that the shipments they expected soon won’t be coming through. The developments threaten to escalate disputes between the Trump administration and some states over who is responsible for the relatively slow start to the vaccination campaign. Among the most outspoken state officials was Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. She said Oregon’s efforts to increase vaccinations have been thrown in disarray because of deception by the administration. a spokesman for the federal Department of Health and Human Services said there may be confusion over expectations. but he said there has been no reduction in vaccine doses shipped to states.