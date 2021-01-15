Blizzard conditions continue Friday

**Blizzard Warning for most of Siouxland through 6 PM Friday**

**High Wind Warning for Antelope and Holt Counties through 6 PM Friday**



Falling snow and winds gusting to near 60 miles per hour are causing very low visibility in Siouxland early this morning.



This combination will remain in place through much of the day making for some treacherous travel conditions.



The heavier snow will be falling in the first half of the day with it getting lighter by the afternoon and ending in the evening.



Winds will continue to gust near 60 miles per hour throughout the day though.



The winds do start to dip some overnight but will still gust up to 35 miles per hour, creating some patchy blowing snow.



The weekend thankfully looks calmer with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures hovering near 30 degrees in the daytime hours.



If you can wait to travel until Saturday or Sunday, conditions will be much better.



We will continue to update with the latest on the blizzard throughout the day on News 4.