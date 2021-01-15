Skip to Content

Blizzard Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 10:19 am
10:12 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Wayne IA

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST…

* WHAT…Blizzard. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST.

* IMPACTS…Difficult to impossible travel due to near zero
visibility and snow covered roads. Power outages are also
possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

ktivweather

More Stories

Skip to content