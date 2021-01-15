Blizzard Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CST

Blizzard Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE
Harrison County
…BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST…
* WHAT…Blizzard. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST.
* IMPACTS…Difficult to impossible travel due to near zero
visibility and snow covered roads. Power outages are also
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
