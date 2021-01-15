Blizzard Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST…

* WHAT…Blizzard. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and

southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST.

* IMPACTS…Difficult to impossible travel due to near zero

visibility and snow covered roads. Power outages are also

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must

travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,

stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&