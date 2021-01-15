Blizzard Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Ida County

…BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1

to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest and

west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must

travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,

stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&