Blizzard Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CST

Blizzard Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Buena Vista County
…BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest and
west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&