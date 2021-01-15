Blizzard Warning until FRI 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Lyon County

…BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING…

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…For the Blizzard Warning, occasional blizzard conditions.

Additional snow accumulations of around a half an inch. Winds

gusting as high as 60 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow

expected. Total snow accumulations of around a half an inch.

Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,

northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN…For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST early this

morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 PM CST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree

damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must

travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,

stay with your vehicle.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

