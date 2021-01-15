Can you still get COVID-19 after the first round of vaccinations? Here’s what local health officials say

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- As Siouxlanders continue to get the COVID-19 vaccine, many are hopeful that the days of mask wearing, and social distancing, will soon be behind us.

But, local health officials warn that even after someone receives the first of two vaccine doses or, even after the second vaccine dose, COVID-19 could still be a threat.

Doctor Larry Volz, with MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, says the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine offers some protection to those who receive it.

He says patients can still get the virus after the first dose.

But, he says, they will experience less severe symptoms if they contract COVID-19.

That's why health officials say it's important to follow through with the second of the two dose vaccine protocol.

Volz says after that second vaccine dose, a patient is far more protected from the virus.

"The vaccine really protects you from getting sick. We don't know yet that it prevents you from spreading the virus. So you may have contracted the virus and have it in you, you're able to spread it, but you are not developing any symptoms related to that. We don't have the answer as to whether that stops you from spreading it," said Dr. Volz.

Volz says whether you've received the vaccine, or not, it's important to continue to wear a mask and social distance so you protect others.