Reports: Dutch govt resigning over child welfare scandal

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch media are reporting that Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s four-party coalition government is resigning to take political responsibility for a scandal involving investigations into child welfare payments that wrongly labeled thousands of parents as fraudsters. The move on Friday was seen as largely symbolic. Rutte’s government plans to remain in office in a caretaker mode until a new coalition is formed after the March 17 election in the Netherlands. The resignation brings to an end a decade in office for Rutte, although his party is expected to win the election, putting him first in line to begin talks to form the next ruling coalition. Rutte’s spokesman did not immediately return calls seeking confirmation.