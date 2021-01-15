EU looks at vaccine certificates to help summer tourism

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is looking at a common vaccine certificate to help get travelers to their vacation destinations and prevent tourism from suffering another disastrous year due to the coronavirus pandemic. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the certificates for individuals who have been vaccinated could be combined with COVID-19 tests for those awaiting shots to allow as many people as possible to travel during the summer. The issue will likely be discussed during a video meeting of EU leaders next week. Europeans have been concerned residents might be split into two camps – those with vaccine certificates permitting them to travel and others who remain limited in where they can go.