FAA approves fully automated commercial drone flights

National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Massachusetts company has just won government approval to make fully automated commercial drone flights without a human operator around. The approval by the Federal Aviation Administration is a first. American Robotics of Marlborough, Massachusetts, said Friday that its technology could allow for commercial drone operations without “expensive human labor.” The company sees a $100 billion market in providing drone service to industries such as energy and agriculture.   

Associated Press

