Friday’s Scores

10:21 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Assumption, Davenport 66, Clinton 26

B-G-M 50, Tri-County, Thornburg 41

BCLUW, Conrad 42, AGWSR, Ackley 41

Calamus-Wheatland 60, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 57

Center Point-Urbana 37, Vinton-Shellsburg 36

Clear Creek-Amana 54, Beckman, Dyersville 38

Davenport, North 71, Bettendorf 66, OT

Decorah 46, Waverly-Shell Rock 36

Denver 85, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 71

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49, Clarksville 33

Dubuque, Hempstead 71, Cedar Rapids, Washington 67

Dunkerton 33, Janesville 24

Edgewood-Colesburg 65, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44

Independence 49, Benton Community 44

Iowa Valley, Marengo 70, Colfax-Mingo 64

Linn-Mar, Marion 61, Dubuque, Senior 55

Lisbon 57, Midland, Wyoming 25

Montezuma 80, Keota 44

Mount Pleasant 47, Fairfield 44

North Linn, Troy Mills 68, Alburnett 48

Northeast, Goose Lake 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 50

Pekin 49, Mediapolis 43

Pella 56, Pella Christian 52

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 72, Waterloo, West 60

Regina, Iowa City 53, Tipton 40

Solon 74, Mount Vernon 70, OT

Springville 100, Central City 33

Tripoli 76, Riceville 40

Valley, West Des Moines 62, Urbandale 40

Wapello 56, Hillcrest Academy 39

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Jesup 47

Washington 46, Keokuk 42

West Burlington 65, Central Lee, Donnellson 63

West Delaware, Manchester 69, Marion 59

West Fork, Sheffield 70, Rockford 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akron-Westfield vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Hudson, ppd.

Atlantic vs. Harlan, ppd.

Boyden-Hull vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Iowa City High, ppd.

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, ppd.

Crestwood, Cresco vs. Charles City, ppd.

Des Moines Christian vs. Panorama, Panora, ppd. to Jan 30th.

Des Moines, Roosevelt vs. Ottumwa, ppd.

Eagle Grove vs. West Hancock, Britt, ppd.

Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Spencer, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Fort Dodge vs. Marshalltown, ppd.

Gilbert vs. Carroll, ppd.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ppd. to Jan 18th.

Heartland Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian, Neb., ccd.

Lake Mills vs. Belmond-Klemme, ppd.

LeMars vs. Sioux City, East, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Missouri Valley vs. Treynor, ppd.

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove vs. Moravia, ppd.

Murray vs. Lamoni, ppd.

North Fayette Valley vs. Postville, ppd.

North Mahaska, New Sharon vs. Belle Plaine, ppd.

PCM, Monroe vs. Nevada, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Roland-Story, Story City vs. Greene County, ppd.

Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. PAC-LM, ppd.

Sheldon vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Sioux Center vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Southeast Polk vs. Waukee, ppd.

St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. Dike-New Hartford, ppd.

Underwood vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.

Union Community, LaPorte City vs. East Marshall, LeGrand, ppd.

Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. North Tama, Traer, ppd.

Waterloo, East vs. Iowa City Liberty High School, ppd.

West Central Valley, Stuart vs. Woodward Academy, ccd.

West Marshall, State Center vs. Saydel, ppd.

West Sioux vs. Hinton, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Western Christian vs. Spirit Lake, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Winterset vs. Bondurant Farrar, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 49, BCLUW, Conrad 30

Assumption, Davenport 44, Clinton 7

B-G-M 29, Tri-County, Thornburg 21

Bellevue 46, Monticello 42

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 47, Easton Valley 33

Benton Community 61, Independence 26

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Epworth, Western Dubuque 49

Cedar Rapids, Washington 65, Dubuque, Hempstead 40

Central Clinton, DeWitt 50, Pleasant Valley 47

Clarksville 65, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 27

Clear Creek-Amana 64, Beckman, Dyersville 52

Collins-Maxwell 48, Colo-NESCO 14

Dunkerton 37, Janesville 25

East Buchanan, Winthrop 58, Starmont 27

Fairfield 52, Mount Pleasant 32

Holy Trinity 40, Eldon Cardinal 38

Iowa City High 68, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48

Iowa Valley, Marengo 43, Colfax-Mingo 40

Jesup 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 26

Keokuk 60, Washington 25

Linn-Mar, Marion 51, Dubuque, Senior 42

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 59, Edgewood-Colesburg 34

Marion 50, West Delaware, Manchester 33

Meskwaki Settlement School 52, Waterloo Christian School 48

Montezuma 90, Keota 17

North Linn, Troy Mills 67, Alburnett 42

Northeast, Goose Lake 71, North Cedar, Stanwood 50

Pekin 62, Mediapolis 45

Pella Christian 48, Pella 43

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 59, Calamus-Wheatland 42

Valley, West Des Moines 59, Urbandale 40

Wahlert, Dubuque 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 44

Waterloo, West 66, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 53

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Decorah 36

West Burlington 59, Central Lee, Donnellson 44

West Fork, Sheffield 62, Rockford 19

Winfield-Mount Union 67, Highland, Riverside 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akron-Westfield vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Ankeny Centennial vs. Mason City, ppd.

Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Hudson, ppd.

Baxter vs. GMG, Garwin, ppd.

Boyden-Hull vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Charles City vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ppd.

Clarke, Osceola vs. Knoxville, ppd.

Des Moines Christian vs. Panorama, Panora, ppd.

Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Spencer, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Fort Dodge vs. Marshalltown, ppd.

Gilbert vs. Carroll, ppd.

Grinnell vs. Oskaloosa, ppd.

Grundy Center vs. South Hardin, ppd.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. Algona, ppd.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ppd. to Jan 18th.

Heartland Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian, Neb., ccd.

LeMars vs. Sioux City, East, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Missouri Valley vs. Treynor, ppd.

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove vs. Moravia, ppd.

Murray vs. Lamoni, ppd.

North Fayette Valley vs. Postville, ppd.

Pleasantville vs. AC/GC, ppd.

Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Sheldon vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Sioux Center vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids vs. Southeast Valley, ppd.

South Tama County, Tama vs. Williamsburg, ppd.

St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. Dike-New Hartford, ppd.

Underwood vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.

Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. North Tama, Traer, ppd.

Van Meter vs. Woodward-Granger, ppd.

West Sioux vs. Hinton, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Western Christian vs. Spirit Lake, ppd. to Jan 16th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

