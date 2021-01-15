Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
8:31 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Hill 53, Red Cloud 9

Broken Bow 54, Wood River 47

Chase County 59, Gothenburg 52

Hastings 47, McCook 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aquinas vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, ppd.

Columbus vs. Lincoln East, ppd.

Cross County vs. David City, ppd.

Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. vs. Ponca, ppd.

Heartland Christian, Iowa vs. Cornerstone Christian, ccd.

Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Pius X, ppd.

Madison vs. Tekamah-Herman, ppd.

Oakland-Craig vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Omaha Westside vs. Papillion-LaVista, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Summerland vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd. to Jan 19th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anselmo-Merna 57, Central Valley 30

Arapahoe 44, Hi-Line 41

Bertrand 42, Southwest 40

Bridgeport 67, Kimball 22

CWC 65, Boyd County 41

Centennial 46, Columbus Lakeview 34

Chadron 51, Alliance 27

Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Stuart 39

Grand Island Northwest 45, Adams Central 37

Hampton 48, Shelby/Rising City 37

Hastings 47, McCook 26

Hemingford 51, Bayard 43

Hershey 55, Valentine 32

Holdrege 47, Southern Valley 42

Kenesaw 55, Lawrence-Nelson 32

Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Arthur County 25

McCool Junction 52, Deshler 27

Morrill 56, Minatare 5

North Central 55, Twin Loup 20

North Platte 67, Lexington 31

Osceola 42, Giltner 23

Overton 35, North Platte St. Patrick’s 33

Paxton 50, Wallace 46

Pleasanton 69, Amherst 42

Sidney 49, Ogallala 39

Silver Lake 59, Harvard 34

South Loup 61, Maxwell 21

Wood River 54, Broken Bow 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aquinas vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, ppd.

Conestoga vs. Elmwood-Murdock, ppd. to Jan 18th.

Cross County vs. David City, ppd.

Heartland Christian, Iowa vs. Cornerstone Christian, ccd.

Lincoln Northeast vs. Kearney, ppd. to Jan 18th.

Madison vs. Tekamah-Herman, ppd.

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Burke, ccd.

Omaha Concordia vs. Bishop Neumann, ppd. to Feb 1st.

Omaha Westside vs. Papillion-LaVista, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Summerland vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd. to Jan 19th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content