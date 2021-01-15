Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Hill 53, Red Cloud 9
Broken Bow 54, Wood River 47
Chase County 59, Gothenburg 52
Hastings 47, McCook 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aquinas vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, ppd.
Columbus vs. Lincoln East, ppd.
Cross County vs. David City, ppd.
Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. vs. Ponca, ppd.
Heartland Christian, Iowa vs. Cornerstone Christian, ccd.
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Pius X, ppd.
Madison vs. Tekamah-Herman, ppd.
Oakland-Craig vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Omaha Westside vs. Papillion-LaVista, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Summerland vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd. to Jan 19th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anselmo-Merna 57, Central Valley 30
Arapahoe 44, Hi-Line 41
Bertrand 42, Southwest 40
Bridgeport 67, Kimball 22
CWC 65, Boyd County 41
Centennial 46, Columbus Lakeview 34
Chadron 51, Alliance 27
Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Stuart 39
Grand Island Northwest 45, Adams Central 37
Hampton 48, Shelby/Rising City 37
Hastings 47, McCook 26
Hemingford 51, Bayard 43
Hershey 55, Valentine 32
Holdrege 47, Southern Valley 42
Kenesaw 55, Lawrence-Nelson 32
Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Arthur County 25
McCool Junction 52, Deshler 27
Morrill 56, Minatare 5
North Central 55, Twin Loup 20
North Platte 67, Lexington 31
Osceola 42, Giltner 23
Overton 35, North Platte St. Patrick’s 33
Paxton 50, Wallace 46
Pleasanton 69, Amherst 42
Sidney 49, Ogallala 39
Silver Lake 59, Harvard 34
South Loup 61, Maxwell 21
Wood River 54, Broken Bow 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aquinas vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, ppd.
Conestoga vs. Elmwood-Murdock, ppd. to Jan 18th.
Cross County vs. David City, ppd.
Heartland Christian, Iowa vs. Cornerstone Christian, ccd.
Lincoln Northeast vs. Kearney, ppd. to Jan 18th.
Madison vs. Tekamah-Herman, ppd.
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Burke, ccd.
Omaha Concordia vs. Bishop Neumann, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Omaha Westside vs. Papillion-LaVista, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Summerland vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd. to Jan 19th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/