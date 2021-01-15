Global death toll from COVID-19 tops 2M amid vaccine rollout

The global death toll from COIVID-19 has topped 2 million as vaccines developed at breakneck speed are being rolled out around the world in an all-out campaign to vanquish the threat.

The milestone was reached on Friday, which is just over a year after the coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The number of dead was compiled by Johns Hopkins University. It is about equal to the population of Brussels, Mecca, Minsk or Vienna.

It took eight months to hit 1 million lives lost. It took less than four months after that to reach the next million.