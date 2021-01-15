Skip to Content

Henry sentenced to 75 years in prison for Sioux City murder, arson

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man found guilty of killing a Hinton, Iowa, woman was sentenced Friday to 75-years in prison.

Thirty-one-year-old Jordan Henry was sentenced Friday in Woodbury County District Court for his role in the death of 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt.

Jordan Henry was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder for the 2019 death of Elizabeth Bockholt. He will be eligible for parole in 35-years.

Last November Henry was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree arson. The charges carry 50-year and 25-year sentences, respectively, and will be served consecutively.

According to court documents, Henry will be eligible for parole in 35 years.

Investigators say, in January 2019, Henry strangled Bockholt in a room at the Wingate Hotel in Sioux City.

He then set the room on fire to try to cover it up. Court documents say Bockholt was Henry's former girlfriend.

