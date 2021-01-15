Humane Society: 97 cats survive house fire; some injured

PERINTON, N.Y. (AP) — An animal protection group says nearly 100 cats have survived a house fire in a town outside Rochester, New York. Workers from the Lollypop Farm shelter had been told Thursday that as many as 70 cats lived in the Perinton home that caught fire. But the Democrat and Chronicle reports they ultimately rescued 97 from the damaged structure. Many of the cats suffered smoke inhalation. The fire began about 1 a.m. Thursday and was confined to one room. Two adults were outside when firefighters arrived and declined medical treatment. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.