I-29 from Iowa border to Sioux Falls reopens, interstate to fully reopen later this morning

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - The South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety have announced Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to the Iowa border and Interstate 90 from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota border have reopened as of 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls north to the North Dakota border will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Interstate 90 remains closed into Minnesota at this time as well.

Officials advise motorists that driving conditions remain difficult throughout much of the state. Roadways, especially across the eastern part of the state, are ice-covered, snow-packed and slippery.

Travelers today are asked to use extreme caution, take your time, reduce speed, avoid distractions, wear your seatbelt (all occupants), do not use cruise control, be prepared for changing conditions and allow extra space between you and the car in front of you. Be especially cautious around bridge ends and overpasses.

SDDOT snowplows crews are out working and motorists are reminded plows travel at 25 mph or less and to stay eight car lengths behind the plow to allow ample stopping time on icy roadways. Never pass in a snow cloud and remember, they are clearing the road in front of you.