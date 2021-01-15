Indonesian divers find parts of crashed plane’s black box

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Divers have found parts of the cockpit voice recorder as more personnel join the search for wreckage and victims from an Indonesian plane that crashed last weekend in the Java Sea with 62 people on board. The mission coordinator says the aerial search for the crashed Sriwijaya Air jet is also being expanded. Searchers are using an underwater metal detector and remotely operated vehicle to find human remains and the rest of the plane’s cockpit voice recorder. Divers narrowed the search for the voice recorder’s memory unit after finding its casing, beacon and batteries. So far, 12 of the 62 victims have been identified.