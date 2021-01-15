Iran’s Guard holds ballistic missile drill amid tensions

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard forces have held a military exercise involving ballistic missiles and drones in the country’s central desert. State TV said Friday’s drill involved launching several surface-to-surface ballistic missiles against simulated enemy bases. Bomb-carrying drones were also deployed. Iran has missile capability of up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles). That’s far enough to reach archenemy Israel, and U.S. military bases in the region. Tensions are again rising in the waning days of the Trump administration. Iran is ramping up pressure on the West over U.S. sanctions campaign against the Islamic Republic. In recent weeks, Iran has increased its military drills.