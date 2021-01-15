Local Nebraska officials warn citizens to stay home amid blizzard conditions

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Norfolk, Nebraska, faced blizzard conditions today, as well. The high winds blew the snow around, which lowered the visibility, and made for pretty poor driving conditions. Officials from the Norfolk Police Division say residents should only travel if necessary.

"Driving is a little bit more difficult today due to the weather, there are strong winds and the snow creating the reduced visibility. If you don't have to go anywhere please don't. Stay home, stay safe" said Mike Bauer, Captain of the Norfolk Police Division.

And Nebraska D-O-T Officials are reminding motorists that if you can't see the road, you really shouldn't be driving.

"Really wanna make sure that we encourage folks that if visibility as it is in a lot of places where its wide open is really low, its a good day not to travel, said Jeni Campana the Director of Communication and Public Policy for the Nebraska D-O-T. If you can't see the road, you can't see where you're going, its not really safe."

Campana also says that if you absolutely must drive, go slow, increase your following distances, and make sure you turn off cruise control.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said that there really is no reason to be out unless its an emergency.

He also said quote "The visibility at times is zero. I came out at 5:15 this morning and its been that way since. There are periods where you feel like you're fine and all of a sudden you have zero visibility and have no idea where you're at."

Sheriff Unger also says that if you have to travel, pack essential items just in case you get stranded.