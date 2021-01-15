One person sent to hospital following semi vs. car accident near Norfolk, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon has sent one person to the hospital.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says at about 2:25 p.m. they responded to a reported accident 12 miles east of Norfolk on Highway 275.

The sheriff's office says an eastbound sedan, driven by 68-year-old Arthur Rosberg of Creighton, Nebraska, was struck from behind by an eastbound semi-tractor and trailer. The collision pushed the sedan off the roadway and out into a field while the semi came to a stop in the eastbound lane of Hwy 275.

Rosberg was removed from the wreckage and transported to a Norfolk hospital with possible back and chest injuries. The 64-year-old semi driver from La Vista, Nebraska was not injured.

According to the sheriff's office, there were whiteout conditions at the time of the accident and during the investigation at the scene that caused serious visibility problems.

Rosberg's vehicle was a total loss and authorities say it is unclear if seatbelts were in use at the time of the crash.

The highway was shut down for about 30 minutes from Spurville to Pilger as the scene was cleared.