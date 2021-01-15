President Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Instead of participating in the ceremony, the president will instead hold his own departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before his final flight aboard Air Force One.

Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Biden's inauguration. He has spent months lobbying allegations of voter fraud in the presidential election. Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.

Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides.