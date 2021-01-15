Rebels kill 1 UN peacekeeper in Central African Republic

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — The U.N. mission in the Central African Republic says at least one peacekeeper has been killed and another two injured in two successiattacks by armed rebels near the town of Grimari. Armed rebels staged the attacks while peacekeepers from both Burundi and Bangladesh were carrying out a security operation around Grimari, more than 200 kilometers northeast of the capital, Bangui. The Burundian peacekeeper was killed in the second ambush, and two Bangladeshi peacekeepers were during the attacks and are receiving treatment.