Ugandan president reported leading in early election results

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Uganda’s electoral commission says President Yoweri Museveni leads in Thursday’s election with 29% of votes counted, receiving 63% of ballots while top opposition candidate Bobi Wine has 28%. Wine, a popular singer-turned-lawmaker half the president’s age, alleges that the vote in the East African country was rigged. The electoral commission says the burden is on him to prove it. Final election results are expected by Saturday evening. Internet access remains cut in Uganda but the electoral commission asserted that it will have no effect on the process. The election’s generational clash has been widely watched in many African countries.