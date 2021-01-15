Virginia AG authorizes probe of statue-removal contract

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A special prosecutor says Virginia’s attorney general has authorized an investigation into efforts by Richmond officials to take down the city’s Confederate monuments last year. That includes a $1.8 million contract that was given for the statues to be removed. The statues were taken down over the summer, and an inquiry into the contract between the city and a Richmond-area construction company owner was initiated after a political rival of Mayor Levar Stoney’s raised concerns about the deal. An attorney for Stoney has previously said that neither he nor the mayor were concerned about the investigation, which he said was based on politically motivated criticism.