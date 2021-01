Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CST THIS EVENING…

Snowfall has largely diminished across the area; leaving only a

few pockets of light snow, improved visibilities, and areas of

blowing snow in its wake. Winds will continue to diminish this

evening into the overnight hours with any lingering areas of

blowing snow ending with the lowering wind speeds.