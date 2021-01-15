Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST

2:46 pm Weather AlertWx Alert - Crawford

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Crawford County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
…BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED…

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northern, central, and southern Iowa west of
Interstate 35.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slick road conditions, especially in rural
areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

