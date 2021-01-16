Explainer: Road to Palestinian vote full of obstacles

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has announced that the first presidential and parliamentary elections since 2006 will be held later this year. The voting is seen as a key step in mending a rift between Abbas’ Fatah party that rules the West Bank and the Islamic militant group Hamas that controls the Gaza Strip. But the road to elections is littered with obstacles. Parliamentary elections are to be held on May 22, followed by a presidential vote on July 31. The factions will meet in Egypt later this month, hoping to settle their differences before election campaigning kicks off.