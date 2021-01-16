Biden fills out State Department team with Obama veterans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is filling out his State Department team with a group of former career diplomats and veterans of the Obama administration. The nominations and appointments that are being announced Saturday signal Biden’s desire to return to a more traditional foreign policy after four years of uncertainty and unpredictability under Donald Trump. A transition official says Biden will nominate Wendy Sherman as deputy secretary of state and Victoria Nuland as undersecretary of state for political affairs. Those are the second- and third-highest ranking posts in the department.