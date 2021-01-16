Biden plans to sign several Executive orders in his first hours in office

President-elect Joe Biden plans to sign about a dozen executive orders on his first day in office.

Details from incoming chief of staff Ron Klain indicate many will keep campaign promises.

Biden plans to have the US rejoin the Paris climate accord and to rescind the ban on predominantly Muslim countries.

He also intends to address the pandemic by halting evictions and student loan payments and mandating masks on federal property.

Klain's memo suggests dozens more executive orders will follow after that first day of action.

As for legislation the first plan Biden is sending Congress is a $1.9 trillion-dollar pandemic relief bill that includes direct payments to Americans.