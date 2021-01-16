Bowl games look to future after weathering challenging year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nineteen of the 45 college football bowl games that were scheduled in December and January were canceled, including three after the participating teams were announced. The canceled bowl games not only had an economic impact on host cities and the charities they benefit, it also meant lost advertising revenue for the networks that broadcast them. According to Kantar Media, which tracks media spending, there was $28.86 million spent by companies on the 2019 games that were not played this bowl season. The total advertising spending on all games during the 2019-20 bowl season was $303.24 million.