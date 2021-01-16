Dr. Dre back home after reported brain aneurysm treatment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Music mogul Dr. Dre was back at home Saturday after being treated at a Los Angeles hospital for a reported brain aneurysm. Peter Paterno, an attorney for the rapper and producer, said Dre was home but offered no other details in an email exchange Saturday. In a Jan. 5 social media post, Dre said he was “doing great” and getting excellent medical care. TMZ had reported that he suffered a brain aneurysm. On Friday, actor and rapper Ice T posted that he had connected with Dre on FaceTime and that Dre had just made it home and was, as Ice T put it, “safe and looking good.”