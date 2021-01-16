Friday night interstate collision leaves one dead, two seriously injured

ELK POINT, S.D. (KTIV) - One person is dead and two others hospitalized after a Friday evening accident.

According to police a driver in the southbound lane of I-29 lost control of his truck in the icy conditions, crossed the median and hit an SUV going northbound.

The 57-year-old male driver was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The 58-year-old female passenger suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Vermillion hospital.

The 49-year-old male driver of the SUV sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in Sioux City.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says all three were wearing seatbelts. The northbound lanes of Interstate 29 were closed for about three hours and traffic was rerouted through Jefferson.

SDHP is investigating the crash and has not released the names of the people involved pending notification of family.