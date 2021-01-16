Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

12:25 am Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anamosa 42, Cascade,Western Dubuque 25

Assumption, Davenport 66, Clinton 26

B-G-M 50, Tri-County, Thornburg 41

BCLUW, Conrad 42, AGWSR, Ackley 41

Calamus-Wheatland 60, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 57

Center Point-Urbana 37, Vinton-Shellsburg 36

Clear Creek-Amana 54, Beckman, Dyersville 38

Colo-NESCO 57, Collins-Maxwell 47

Davenport, North 71, Bettendorf 66, OT

Decorah 46, Waverly-Shell Rock 36

Denver 85, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 71

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49, Clarksville 33

Dubuque, Hempstead 71, Cedar Rapids, Washington 67

Dunkerton 33, Janesville 24

Easton Valley 76, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 38

Edgewood-Colesburg 65, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44

Eldon Cardinal 58, Holy Trinity 51

English Valleys, North English 65, H-L-V, Victor 42

Highland, Riverside 54, Winfield-Mount Union 43

Independence 49, Benton Community 44

Iowa Valley, Marengo 70, Colfax-Mingo 64

Linn-Mar, Marion 61, Dubuque, Senior 55

Lisbon 57, Midland, Wyoming 25

Meskwaki Settlement School 47, Waterloo Christian School 32

Montezuma 80, Keota 44

Monticello 66, Bellevue 42

Mount Pleasant 47, Fairfield 44

Muscatine 74, Davenport, Central 48

North Linn, Troy Mills 68, Alburnett 48

Northeast, Goose Lake 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 50

Pekin 49, Mediapolis 43

Pella 56, Pella Christian 52

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 72, Waterloo, West 60

Regina, Iowa City 53, Tipton 40

Solon 74, Mount Vernon 70, OT

Springville 100, Central City 33

Tripoli 76, Riceville 40

Valley, West Des Moines 62, Urbandale 40

Wahlert, Dubuque 69, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 64

Wapello 56, Hillcrest Academy 39

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Jesup 47

Washington 46, Keokuk 42

Waukon 72, Oelwein 37

West Burlington 65, Central Lee, Donnellson 63

West Delaware, Manchester 69, Marion 59

West Fork, Sheffield 70, Rockford 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akron-Westfield vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Hudson, ppd.

Ar-We-Va, Westside vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap, ppd.

Atlantic vs. Harlan, ppd.

Bedford vs. Southeast Warren, Liberty Center, ppd.

Boyden-Hull vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Carlisle vs. North Polk, Alleman, ppd.

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Iowa City High, ppd.

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, ppd.

Crestwood, Cresco vs. Charles City, ppd.

Des Moines Christian vs. Panorama, Panora, ppd. to Jan 30th.

Des Moines, Roosevelt vs. Ottumwa, ppd.

Eagle Grove vs. West Hancock, Britt, ppd.

East Mills vs. Fremont Mills, Tabor, ppd.

Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Spencer, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Fort Dodge vs. Marshalltown, ppd.

Gilbert vs. Carroll, ppd.

Glidden-Ralston vs. Paton-Churdan, ppd.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ppd. to Jan 18th.

Heartland Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian, Neb., ccd.

Indianola vs. Norwalk, ppd.

Lake Mills vs. Belmond-Klemme, ppd.

LeMars vs. Sioux City, East, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Lenox vs. Martensdale-St. Marys, ppd.

Lynnville-Sully vs. Sigourney, ppd.

Missouri Valley vs. Treynor, ppd.

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove vs. Moravia, ppd.

Murray vs. Lamoni, ppd.

Nashua-Plainfield vs. Northwood-Kensett, ppd.

North Fayette Valley vs. Postville, ppd.

North Mahaska, New Sharon vs. Belle Plaine, ppd.

Osage vs. Central Springs, ppd.

PCM, Monroe vs. Nevada, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

Riverside, Oakland vs. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca, ppd.

Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Roland-Story, Story City vs. Greene County, ppd.

Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. PAC-LM, ppd.

Seymour vs. Diagonal, ppd.

Sheldon vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Sioux Center vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan, ppd. to Jan 28th.

South Tama County, Tama vs. Williamsburg, ppd.

Southeast Polk vs. Waukee, ppd.

St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Stanton vs. Griswold, ppd. to Jan 25th.

Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. Dike-New Hartford, ppd.

Underwood vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.

Union Community, LaPorte City vs. East Marshall, LeGrand, ppd.

Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. North Tama, Traer, ppd.

Waterloo, East vs. Iowa City Liberty High School, ppd.

Webster City vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, ppd.

West Branch vs. Durant-Bennett, ppd.

West Central Valley, Stuart vs. Woodward Academy, ccd.

West Marshall, State Center vs. Saydel, ppd.

West Sioux vs. Hinton, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Western Christian vs. Spirit Lake, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Winterset vs. Bondurant Farrar, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 49, BCLUW, Conrad 30

Assumption, Davenport 44, Clinton 7

B-G-M 29, Tri-County, Thornburg 21

Bellevue 46, Monticello 42

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 47, Easton Valley 33

Benton Community 61, Independence 26

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Epworth, Western Dubuque 49

Cedar Rapids, Washington 65, Dubuque, Hempstead 40

Central Clinton, DeWitt 50, Pleasant Valley 47

Clarksville 65, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 27

Clear Creek-Amana 64, Beckman, Dyersville 52

Collins-Maxwell 48, Colo-NESCO 14

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 36, Denver 32

Dunkerton 37, Janesville 25

East Buchanan, Winthrop 58, Starmont 27

English Valleys, North English 51, H-L-V, Victor 17

Fairfield 52, Mount Pleasant 32

Holy Trinity 40, Eldon Cardinal 38

Iowa City High 68, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48

Iowa City Liberty High School 58, Waterloo, East 44

Iowa Valley, Marengo 43, Colfax-Mingo 40

Jesup 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 26

Keokuk 60, Washington 25

Linn-Mar, Marion 51, Dubuque, Senior 42

Lisbon 50, Midland, Wyoming 35

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 59, Edgewood-Colesburg 34

Marion 50, West Delaware, Manchester 33

Meskwaki Settlement School 52, Waterloo Christian School 48

Montezuma 90, Keota 17

Muscatine 33, Davenport, Central 28

North Linn, Troy Mills 67, Alburnett 42

Northeast, Goose Lake 71, North Cedar, Stanwood 50

Pekin 62, Mediapolis 45

Pella Christian 48, Pella 43

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 59, Calamus-Wheatland 42

Riceville 52, Tripoli 24

Springville 64, Central City 29

Valley, West Des Moines 59, Urbandale 40

Vinton-Shellsburg 38, Center Point-Urbana 34

Wahlert, Dubuque 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 44

Waterloo, West 66, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 53

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Decorah 36

West Burlington 59, Central Lee, Donnellson 44

West Fork, Sheffield 62, Rockford 19

West Liberty 66, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48

Winfield-Mount Union 67, Highland, Riverside 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akron-Westfield vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Ankeny Centennial vs. Mason City, ppd.

Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Hudson, ppd.

Atlantic vs. Harlan, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Boyden-Hull vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Carlisle vs. North Polk, Alleman, ppd.

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Charles City vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ppd.

Clarke, Osceola vs. Knoxville, ppd.

Des Moines Christian vs. Panorama, Panora, ppd.

Emmetsburg vs. Manson Northwest Webster, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Spencer, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Fort Dodge vs. Marshalltown, ppd.

Gilbert vs. Carroll, ppd.

Glidden-Ralston vs. Paton-Churdan, ppd.

Grinnell vs. Oskaloosa, ppd.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. Algona, ppd.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ppd. to Jan 18th.

Heartland Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian, Neb., ccd.

Indianola vs. Norwalk, ppd.

LeMars vs. Sioux City, East, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Lenox vs. Martensdale-St. Marys, ppd.

Lynnville-Sully vs. Sigourney, ppd.

Missouri Valley vs. Treynor, ppd.

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove vs. Moravia, ppd.

Murray vs. Lamoni, ppd.

Nashua-Plainfield vs. Northwood-Kensett, ppd.

North Fayette Valley vs. Postville, ppd.

Osage vs. Central Springs, ppd.

Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Sheldon vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Sioux Center vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids vs. Southeast Valley, ppd.

South Tama County, Tama vs. Williamsburg, ppd.

St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Stanton vs. Griswold, ppd. to Jan 25th.

Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. Dike-New Hartford, ppd.

Tipton vs. Regina, Iowa City, ppd.

Underwood vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.

Union Community, LaPorte City vs. East Marshall, LeGrand, ppd.

Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. North Tama, Traer, ppd.

Van Meter vs. Woodward-Granger, ppd.

Webster City vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, ppd.

West Sioux vs. Hinton, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Western Christian vs. Spirit Lake, ppd. to Jan 16th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

