Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

12:04 am South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 77, Potter County 63

Bennett County 39, Colome 36

Burke 64, Gregory 59

Corsica/Stickney 76, Kimball/White Lake 62

Jones County 58, Philip 50

Platte-Geddes 72, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 31

Sioux Falls Christian 69, Mitchell 59

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 64, Huron 27

Wagner 73, Menno 40

West River Tournament=

Moorcroft, Wyo. 59, Edgemont 50

New Underwood 44, Newell 35

Upton, Wyo. 63, Faith 51

Wall 48, Hot Springs 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Ponca, Neb., ppd.

Omaha Nation, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd.

Sioux Valley vs. McCook Central/Montrose, ppd.

Tri-Valley vs. Beresford, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

New Underwood 64, Timber Lake 37

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Huron 46

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 45, Leola/Frederick 32

Wagner 63, Menno 52

West River Tournament=

Faith 54, Bison 28

Hot Springs 38, Edgemont 29

Rapid City Christian 71, Moorcroft, Wyo. 48

Upton, Wyo. 53, Newell 39

Wall 51, Custer 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Ponca, Neb., ppd.

Langford vs. Britton-Hecla, ppd.

Omaha Nation, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd.

Tri-State, N.D. vs. Waubay/Summit, ppd.

Tri-Valley vs. Beresford, ppd.

West Central vs. St. Thomas More, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content