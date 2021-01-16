Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 77, Potter County 63
Bennett County 39, Colome 36
Burke 64, Gregory 59
Corsica/Stickney 76, Kimball/White Lake 62
Jones County 58, Philip 50
Platte-Geddes 72, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 31
Sioux Falls Christian 69, Mitchell 59
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 64, Huron 27
Wagner 73, Menno 40
West River Tournament=
Moorcroft, Wyo. 59, Edgemont 50
New Underwood 44, Newell 35
Upton, Wyo. 63, Faith 51
Wall 48, Hot Springs 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Ponca, Neb., ppd.
Omaha Nation, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd.
Sioux Valley vs. McCook Central/Montrose, ppd.
Tri-Valley vs. Beresford, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
New Underwood 64, Timber Lake 37
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Huron 46
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 45, Leola/Frederick 32
Wagner 63, Menno 52
West River Tournament=
Faith 54, Bison 28
Hot Springs 38, Edgemont 29
Rapid City Christian 71, Moorcroft, Wyo. 48
Upton, Wyo. 53, Newell 39
Wall 51, Custer 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Ponca, Neb., ppd.
Langford vs. Britton-Hecla, ppd.
Omaha Nation, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd.
Tri-State, N.D. vs. Waubay/Summit, ppd.
Tri-Valley vs. Beresford, ppd.
West Central vs. St. Thomas More, ccd.
___
